1 thousand Ukrainian hryvnias to Kenyan shillings

Convert UAH to KES at the real exchange rate

1000 uah
4066 kes

1.00000 UAH = 4.06633 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:9 UTC
UAH to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 UAH → 0 KES
Mid market rate

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Kenyan Shilling
1 UAH4.06633 KES
5 UAH20.33165 KES
10 UAH40.66330 KES
20 UAH81.32660 KES
50 UAH203.31650 KES
100 UAH406.63300 KES
250 UAH1016.58250 KES
500 UAH2033.16500 KES
1000 UAH4066.33000 KES
2000 UAH8132.66000 KES
5000 UAH20331.65000 KES
10000 UAH40663.30000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 KES0.24592 UAH
5 KES1.22961 UAH
10 KES2.45922 UAH
20 KES4.91844 UAH
50 KES12.29610 UAH
100 KES24.59220 UAH
250 KES61.48050 UAH
500 KES122.96100 UAH
1000 KES245.92200 UAH
2000 KES491.84400 UAH
5000 KES1229.61000 UAH
10000 KES2459.22000 UAH