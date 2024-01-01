5 Jordanian dinars to Fijian dollars

Convert JOD to FJD at the real exchange rate

5 jod
16.17 fjd

1.000 JOD = 3.234 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06188.6661.4651.6540.96917.775
1 GBP1.17111.243103.8431.7161.9371.13520.818
1 USD0.9420.805183.5531.3811.5590.91316.75
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinars

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Fijian Dollar
1 JOD3.23392 FJD
5 JOD16.16960 FJD
10 JOD32.33920 FJD
20 JOD64.67840 FJD
50 JOD161.69600 FJD
100 JOD323.39200 FJD
250 JOD808.48000 FJD
500 JOD1,616.96000 FJD
1000 JOD3,233.92000 FJD
2000 JOD6,467.84000 FJD
5000 JOD16,169.60000 FJD
10000 JOD32,339.20000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Jordanian Dinar
1 FJD0.30922 JOD
5 FJD1.54611 JOD
10 FJD3.09222 JOD
20 FJD6.18444 JOD
50 FJD15.46110 JOD
100 FJD30.92220 JOD
250 FJD77.30550 JOD
500 FJD154.61100 JOD
1000 FJD309.22200 JOD
2000 FJD618.44400 JOD
5000 FJD1,546.11000 JOD
10000 FJD3,092.22000 JOD