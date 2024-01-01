Jamaican dollars to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert JMD to TTD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
43.27 ttd

J$1.000 JMD = TT$0.04327 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

JMD to TTD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04340.0437
Low0.04320.0432
Average0.04330.0434
Change-0.11%-0.26%
View full history

1 JMD to TTD stats

The performance of JMD to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0434 and a 30 day low of 0.0432. This means the 30 day average was 0.0433. The change for JMD to TTD was -0.11.

The performance of JMD to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0437 and a 90 day low of 0.0432. This means the 90 day average was 0.0434. The change for JMD to TTD was -0.26.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 JMD0.04327 TTD
5 JMD0.21634 TTD
10 JMD0.43269 TTD
20 JMD0.86538 TTD
50 JMD2.16344 TTD
100 JMD4.32688 TTD
250 JMD10.81720 TTD
500 JMD21.63440 TTD
1000 JMD43.26880 TTD
2000 JMD86.53760 TTD
5000 JMD216.34400 TTD
10000 JMD432.68800 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 TTD23.11130 JMD
5 TTD115.55650 JMD
10 TTD231.11300 JMD
20 TTD462.22600 JMD
50 TTD1,155.56500 JMD
100 TTD2,311.13000 JMD
250 TTD5,777.82500 JMD
500 TTD11,555.65000 JMD
1000 TTD23,111.30000 JMD
2000 TTD46,222.60000 JMD
5000 TTD115,556.50000 JMD
10000 TTD231,113.00000 JMD