100 Jamaican dollars to Malawian kwachas

Convert JMD to MWK at the real exchange rate

100 jmd
1,119.41 mwk

1.000 JMD = 11.19 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:16
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Malawian Kwacha
1 JMD11.19410 MWK
5 JMD55.97050 MWK
10 JMD111.94100 MWK
20 JMD223.88200 MWK
50 JMD559.70500 MWK
100 JMD1,119.41000 MWK
250 JMD2,798.52500 MWK
500 JMD5,597.05000 MWK
1000 JMD11,194.10000 MWK
2000 JMD22,388.20000 MWK
5000 JMD55,970.50000 MWK
10000 JMD111,941.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Jamaican Dollar
1 MWK0.08933 JMD
5 MWK0.44666 JMD
10 MWK0.89333 JMD
20 MWK1.78665 JMD
50 MWK4.46663 JMD
100 MWK8.93326 JMD
250 MWK22.33315 JMD
500 MWK44.66630 JMD
1000 MWK89.33260 JMD
2000 MWK178.66520 JMD
5000 MWK446.66300 JMD
10000 MWK893.32600 JMD