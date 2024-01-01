Jersey pounds to Zambian kwacha today

Convert JEP to ZMW at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
33,175.40 zmw

£1.000 JEP = ZK33.18 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to ZMW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High34.215134.6367
Low31.355530.5594
Average33.093433.0341
Change5.73%-2.71%
1 JEP to ZMW stats

The performance of JEP to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 34.2151 and a 30 day low of 31.3555. This means the 30 day average was 33.0934. The change for JEP to ZMW was 5.73.

The performance of JEP to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 34.6367 and a 90 day low of 30.5594. This means the 90 day average was 33.0341. The change for JEP to ZMW was -2.71.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / ZMW
1 JEP33.17540 ZMW
5 JEP165.87700 ZMW
10 JEP331.75400 ZMW
20 JEP663.50800 ZMW
50 JEP1,658.77000 ZMW
100 JEP3,317.54000 ZMW
250 JEP8,293.85000 ZMW
500 JEP16,587.70000 ZMW
1000 JEP33,175.40000 ZMW
2000 JEP66,350.80000 ZMW
5000 JEP165,877.00000 ZMW
10000 JEP331,754.00000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Jersey pound
1 ZMW0.03014 JEP
5 ZMW0.15071 JEP
10 ZMW0.30143 JEP
20 ZMW0.60286 JEP
50 ZMW1.50714 JEP
100 ZMW3.01428 JEP
250 ZMW7.53570 JEP
500 ZMW15.07140 JEP
1000 ZMW30.14280 JEP
2000 ZMW60.28560 JEP
5000 ZMW150.71400 JEP
10000 ZMW301.42800 JEP