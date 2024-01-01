Jersey pounds to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert JEP to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
32,293,400 vnd

£1.000 JEP = ₫32,290 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to VND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High33,012.100033,012.1000
Low32,080.000031,743.8000
Average32,656.306732,402.6322
Change-0.85%1.31%
1 JEP to VND stats

The performance of JEP to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 33,012.1000 and a 30 day low of 32,080.0000. This means the 30 day average was 32,656.3067. The change for JEP to VND was -0.85.

The performance of JEP to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 33,012.1000 and a 90 day low of 31,743.8000. This means the 90 day average was 32,402.6322. The change for JEP to VND was 1.31.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Vietnamese Dong
1 JEP32,293.40000 VND
5 JEP161,467.00000 VND
10 JEP322,934.00000 VND
20 JEP645,868.00000 VND
50 JEP1,614,670.00000 VND
100 JEP3,229,340.00000 VND
250 JEP8,073,350.00000 VND
500 JEP16,146,700.00000 VND
1000 JEP32,293,400.00000 VND
2000 JEP64,586,800.00000 VND
5000 JEP161,467,000.00000 VND
10000 JEP322,934,000.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Jersey pound
1000 VND0.03097 JEP
2000 VND0.06193 JEP
5000 VND0.15483 JEP
10000 VND0.30966 JEP
20000 VND0.61932 JEP
50000 VND1.54830 JEP
100000 VND3.09660 JEP
200000 VND6.19320 JEP
500000 VND15.48300 JEP
1000000 VND30.96600 JEP
2000000 VND61.93200 JEP
5000000 VND154.83000 JEP