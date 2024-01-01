2,000 Jersey pounds to Salvadoran colóns

Convert JEP to SVC at the real exchange rate

2,000 jep
22,408.80 svc

£1.000 JEP = ₡11.20 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JEP to SVC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JEP to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.383311.3833
Low11.134810.9318
Average11.272811.1565
Change-0.08%1.95%
View full history

1 JEP to SVC stats

The performance of JEP to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.3833 and a 30 day low of 11.1348. This means the 30 day average was 11.2728. The change for JEP to SVC was -0.08.

The performance of JEP to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.3833 and a 90 day low of 10.9318. This means the 90 day average was 11.1565. The change for JEP to SVC was 1.95.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pounds

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Salvadoran Colón
1 JEP11.20440 SVC
5 JEP56.02200 SVC
10 JEP112.04400 SVC
20 JEP224.08800 SVC
50 JEP560.22000 SVC
100 JEP1,120.44000 SVC
250 JEP2,801.10000 SVC
500 JEP5,602.20000 SVC
1000 JEP11,204.40000 SVC
2000 JEP22,408.80000 SVC
5000 JEP56,022.00000 SVC
10000 JEP112,044.00000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Jersey pound
1 SVC0.08925 JEP
5 SVC0.44625 JEP
10 SVC0.89251 JEP
20 SVC1.78502 JEP
50 SVC4.46254 JEP
100 SVC8.92509 JEP
250 SVC22.31272 JEP
500 SVC44.62545 JEP
1000 SVC89.25090 JEP
2000 SVC178.50180 JEP
5000 SVC446.25450 JEP
10000 SVC892.50900 JEP