500 Jersey pounds to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert JEP to MVR at the real exchange rate

500 jep
9,735 mvr

£1.000 JEP = MVR19.47 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to MVR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High19.941219.9412
Low19.470019.0679
Average19.644319.5052
Change-0.24%1.80%
1 JEP to MVR stats

The performance of JEP to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.9412 and a 30 day low of 19.4700. This means the 30 day average was 19.6443. The change for JEP to MVR was -0.24.

The performance of JEP to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.9412 and a 90 day low of 19.0679. This means the 90 day average was 19.5052. The change for JEP to MVR was 1.80.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 JEP19.47000 MVR
5 JEP97.35000 MVR
10 JEP194.70000 MVR
20 JEP389.40000 MVR
50 JEP973.50000 MVR
100 JEP1,947.00000 MVR
250 JEP4,867.50000 MVR
500 JEP9,735.00000 MVR
1000 JEP19,470.00000 MVR
2000 JEP38,940.00000 MVR
5000 JEP97,350.00000 MVR
10000 JEP194,700.00000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Jersey pound
1 MVR0.05136 JEP
5 MVR0.25681 JEP
10 MVR0.51361 JEP
20 MVR1.02722 JEP
50 MVR2.56806 JEP
100 MVR5.13611 JEP
250 MVR12.84028 JEP
500 MVR25.68055 JEP
1000 MVR51.36110 JEP
2000 MVR102.72220 JEP
5000 MVR256.80550 JEP
10000 MVR513.61100 JEP