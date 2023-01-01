50 Maldivian rufiyaas to Jersey pounds

Convert MVR to JEP at the real exchange rate

50 mvr
2.55 jep

1.00000 MVR = 0.05095 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD118.68480.911051.510921.35960.78768183.33451.33245
1 ZAR0.053519410.04876040.08086340.0727650.04215624.460020.071312
1 EUR1.097620.508411.658381.49230.8645591.46791.4625
1 AUD0.6618512.36650.60299710.8998510.52132655.15490.881882

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaas

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Jersey pound
1 MVR0.05095 JEP
5 MVR0.25476 JEP
10 MVR0.50952 JEP
20 MVR1.01903 JEP
50 MVR2.54758 JEP
100 MVR5.09516 JEP
250 MVR12.73790 JEP
500 MVR25.47580 JEP
1000 MVR50.95160 JEP
2000 MVR101.90320 JEP
5000 MVR254.75800 JEP
10000 MVR509.51600 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 JEP19.62650 MVR
5 JEP98.13250 MVR
10 JEP196.26500 MVR
20 JEP392.53000 MVR
50 JEP981.32500 MVR
100 JEP1962.65000 MVR
250 JEP4906.62500 MVR
500 JEP9813.25000 MVR
1000 JEP19626.50000 MVR
2000 JEP39253.00000 MVR
5000 JEP98132.50000 MVR
10000 JEP196265.00000 MVR