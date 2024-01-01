10 Jersey pounds to Cayman Islands dollars

Convert JEP to KYD at the real exchange rate

10 jep
10.50 kyd

£1.000 JEP = $1.050 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to KYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.06681.0668
Low1.04351.0245
Average1.05641.0455
Change-0.08%1.95%
1 JEP to KYD stats

The performance of JEP to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0668 and a 30 day low of 1.0435. This means the 30 day average was 1.0564. The change for JEP to KYD was -0.08.

The performance of JEP to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0668 and a 90 day low of 1.0245. This means the 90 day average was 1.0455. The change for JEP to KYD was 1.95.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 JEP1.05001 KYD
5 JEP5.25005 KYD
10 JEP10.50010 KYD
20 JEP21.00020 KYD
50 JEP52.50050 KYD
100 JEP105.00100 KYD
250 JEP262.50250 KYD
500 JEP525.00500 KYD
1000 JEP1,050.01000 KYD
2000 JEP2,100.02000 KYD
5000 JEP5,250.05000 KYD
10000 JEP10,500.10000 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Jersey pound
1 KYD0.95237 JEP
5 KYD4.76186 JEP
10 KYD9.52372 JEP
20 KYD19.04744 JEP
50 KYD47.61860 JEP
100 KYD95.23720 JEP
250 KYD238.09300 JEP
500 KYD476.18600 JEP
1000 KYD952.37200 JEP
2000 KYD1,904.74400 JEP
5000 KYD4,761.86000 JEP
10000 KYD9,523.72000 JEP