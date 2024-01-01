1 Jersey pound to Kyrgystani soms

Convert JEP to KGS at the real exchange rate

1 jep
108.07 kgs

£1.000 JEP = Лв108.1 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JEP to KGS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JEP to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High111.3610112.4290
Low107.3100107.3100
Average109.7154110.6443
Change-1.99%-2.98%
View full history

1 JEP to KGS stats

The performance of JEP to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 111.3610 and a 30 day low of 107.3100. This means the 30 day average was 109.7154. The change for JEP to KGS was -1.99.

The performance of JEP to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 112.4290 and a 90 day low of 107.3100. This means the 90 day average was 110.6443. The change for JEP to KGS was -2.98.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pound

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Kyrgystani Som
1 JEP108.07400 KGS
5 JEP540.37000 KGS
10 JEP1,080.74000 KGS
20 JEP2,161.48000 KGS
50 JEP5,403.70000 KGS
100 JEP10,807.40000 KGS
250 JEP27,018.50000 KGS
500 JEP54,037.00000 KGS
1000 JEP108,074.00000 KGS
2000 JEP216,148.00000 KGS
5000 JEP540,370.00000 KGS
10000 JEP1,080,740.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Jersey pound
1 KGS0.00925 JEP
5 KGS0.04626 JEP
10 KGS0.09253 JEP
20 KGS0.18506 JEP
50 KGS0.46265 JEP
100 KGS0.92529 JEP
250 KGS2.31323 JEP
500 KGS4.62645 JEP
1000 KGS9.25290 JEP
2000 KGS18.50580 JEP
5000 KGS46.26450 JEP
10000 KGS92.52900 JEP