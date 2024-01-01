5 Jersey pounds to Gambian dalasis

Convert JEP to GMD at the real exchange rate

5 jep
437.87 gmd

£1.000 JEP = D87.57 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to GMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High88.288488.2884
Low86.648984.7909
Average87.682086.6213
Change0.87%2.99%
1 JEP to GMD stats

The performance of JEP to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 88.2884 and a 30 day low of 86.6489. This means the 30 day average was 87.6820. The change for JEP to GMD was 0.87.

The performance of JEP to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 88.2884 and a 90 day low of 84.7909. This means the 90 day average was 86.6213. The change for JEP to GMD was 2.99.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Gambian Dalasi
1 JEP87.57340 GMD
5 JEP437.86700 GMD
10 JEP875.73400 GMD
20 JEP1,751.46800 GMD
50 JEP4,378.67000 GMD
100 JEP8,757.34000 GMD
250 JEP21,893.35000 GMD
500 JEP43,786.70000 GMD
1000 JEP87,573.40000 GMD
2000 JEP175,146.80000 GMD
5000 JEP437,867.00000 GMD
10000 JEP875,734.00000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Jersey pound
1 GMD0.01142 JEP
5 GMD0.05710 JEP
10 GMD0.11419 JEP
20 GMD0.22838 JEP
50 GMD0.57095 JEP
100 GMD1.14190 JEP
250 GMD2.85475 JEP
500 GMD5.70950 JEP
1000 GMD11.41900 JEP
2000 GMD22.83800 JEP
5000 GMD57.09500 JEP
10000 GMD114.19000 JEP