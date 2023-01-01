10 thousand Gambian dalasis to Jersey pounds

Convert GMD to JEP at the real exchange rate

10000 gmd
117.38 jep

1.00000 GMD = 0.01174 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:41
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.865051.096491.36791.492091.658570.9601518.8909
1 GBP1.15611.2673105.611.724671.91711.1099421.8355
1 USD0.912050.789079183.33451.36091.512740.8757517.2299
1 INR0.01094480.009468820.011999810.01633060.01815270.01050890.206756

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Jersey pound
1 GMD0.01174 JEP
5 GMD0.05869 JEP
10 GMD0.11738 JEP
20 GMD0.23477 JEP
50 GMD0.58692 JEP
100 GMD1.17384 JEP
250 GMD2.93460 JEP
500 GMD5.86920 JEP
1000 GMD11.73840 JEP
2000 GMD23.47680 JEP
5000 GMD58.69200 JEP
10000 GMD117.38400 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Gambian Dalasi
1 JEP85.19060 GMD
5 JEP425.95300 GMD
10 JEP851.90600 GMD
20 JEP1703.81200 GMD
50 JEP4259.53000 GMD
100 JEP8519.06000 GMD
250 JEP21297.65000 GMD
500 JEP42595.30000 GMD
1000 JEP85190.60000 GMD
2000 JEP170381.20000 GMD
5000 JEP425953.00000 GMD
10000 JEP851906.00000 GMD