20 Jersey pounds to Fijian dollars

Convert JEP to FJD at the real exchange rate

20 jep
58.20 fjd

£1.000 JEP = FJ$2.910 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JEP to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JEP to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.94092.9409
Low2.87782.8336
Average2.91212.8799
Change1.11%2.43%
View full history

1 JEP to FJD stats

The performance of JEP to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.9409 and a 30 day low of 2.8778. This means the 30 day average was 2.9121. The change for JEP to FJD was 1.11.

The performance of JEP to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.9409 and a 90 day low of 2.8336. This means the 90 day average was 2.8799. The change for JEP to FJD was 2.43.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pounds

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Fijian Dollar
1 JEP2.90990 FJD
5 JEP14.54950 FJD
10 JEP29.09900 FJD
20 JEP58.19800 FJD
50 JEP145.49500 FJD
100 JEP290.99000 FJD
250 JEP727.47500 FJD
500 JEP1,454.95000 FJD
1000 JEP2,909.90000 FJD
2000 JEP5,819.80000 FJD
5000 JEP14,549.50000 FJD
10000 JEP29,099.00000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Jersey pound
1 FJD0.34366 JEP
5 FJD1.71828 JEP
10 FJD3.43655 JEP
20 FJD6.87310 JEP
50 FJD17.18275 JEP
100 FJD34.36550 JEP
250 FJD85.91375 JEP
500 FJD171.82750 JEP
1000 FJD343.65500 JEP
2000 FJD687.31000 JEP
5000 FJD1,718.27500 JEP
10000 FJD3,436.55000 JEP