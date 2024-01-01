2,000 Jersey pounds to Argentine pesos

Convert JEP to ARS at the real exchange rate

2,000 jep
2,390,140 ars

£1.000 JEP = $1,195 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JEP to ARS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JEP to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,201.03001,201.0300
Low1,172.60001,101.0600
Average1,190.92471,155.7546
Change1.85%8.10%
View full history

1 JEP to ARS stats

The performance of JEP to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,201.0300 and a 30 day low of 1,172.6000. This means the 30 day average was 1,190.9247. The change for JEP to ARS was 1.85.

The performance of JEP to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,201.0300 and a 90 day low of 1,101.0600. This means the 90 day average was 1,155.7546. The change for JEP to ARS was 8.10.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pounds

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Argentine Peso
1 JEP1,195.07000 ARS
5 JEP5,975.35000 ARS
10 JEP11,950.70000 ARS
20 JEP23,901.40000 ARS
50 JEP59,753.50000 ARS
100 JEP119,507.00000 ARS
250 JEP298,767.50000 ARS
500 JEP597,535.00000 ARS
1000 JEP1,195,070.00000 ARS
2000 JEP2,390,140.00000 ARS
5000 JEP5,975,350.00000 ARS
10000 JEP11,950,700.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Jersey pound
1 ARS0.00084 JEP
5 ARS0.00418 JEP
10 ARS0.00837 JEP
20 ARS0.01674 JEP
50 ARS0.04184 JEP
100 ARS0.08368 JEP
250 ARS0.20919 JEP
500 ARS0.41838 JEP
1000 ARS0.83677 JEP
2000 ARS1.67354 JEP
5000 ARS4.18385 JEP
10000 ARS8.36769 JEP