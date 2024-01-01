100 Icelandic krónas to Czech korunas

Convert ISK to CZK at the real exchange rate

100 isk
16.83 czk

kr1.000 ISK = Kč0.1683 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17030.1703
Low0.16830.1640
Average0.16920.1670
Change0.05%1.18%
1 ISK to CZK stats

The performance of ISK to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1703 and a 30 day low of 0.1683. This means the 30 day average was 0.1692. The change for ISK to CZK was 0.05.

The performance of ISK to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1703 and a 90 day low of 0.1640. This means the 90 day average was 0.1670. The change for ISK to CZK was 1.18.

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Czech Republic Koruna
1 ISK0.16834 CZK
5 ISK0.84169 CZK
10 ISK1.68338 CZK
20 ISK3.36676 CZK
50 ISK8.41690 CZK
100 ISK16.83380 CZK
250 ISK42.08450 CZK
500 ISK84.16900 CZK
1000 ISK168.33800 CZK
2000 ISK336.67600 CZK
5000 ISK841.69000 CZK
10000 ISK1,683.38000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Icelandic Króna
1 CZK5.94043 ISK
5 CZK29.70215 ISK
10 CZK59.40430 ISK
20 CZK118.80860 ISK
50 CZK297.02150 ISK
100 CZK594.04300 ISK
250 CZK1,485.10750 ISK
500 CZK2,970.21500 ISK
1000 CZK5,940.43000 ISK
2000 CZK11,880.86000 ISK
5000 CZK29,702.15000 ISK
10000 CZK59,404.30000 ISK