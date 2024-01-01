20 Icelandic krónas to Czech korunas
Convert ISK to CZK at the real exchange rate
|1 ISK to CZK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1703
|0.1703
|Low
|0.1683
|0.1640
|Average
|0.1692
|0.1670
|Change
|0.05%
|1.18%
|View full history
1 ISK to CZK stats
The performance of ISK to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1703 and a 30 day low of 0.1683. This means the 30 day average was 0.1692. The change for ISK to CZK was 0.05.
The performance of ISK to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1703 and a 90 day low of 0.1640. This means the 90 day average was 0.1670. The change for ISK to CZK was 1.18.
|Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Icelandic Króna
|1 CZK
|5.94043 ISK
|5 CZK
|29.70215 ISK
|10 CZK
|59.40430 ISK
|20 CZK
|118.80860 ISK
|50 CZK
|297.02150 ISK
|100 CZK
|594.04300 ISK
|250 CZK
|1,485.10750 ISK
|500 CZK
|2,970.21500 ISK
|1000 CZK
|5,940.43000 ISK
|2000 CZK
|11,880.86000 ISK
|5000 CZK
|29,702.15000 ISK
|10000 CZK
|59,404.30000 ISK