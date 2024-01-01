20 Icelandic krónas to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert ISK to CVE at the real exchange rate

20 isk
14.72 cve

kr1.000 ISK = Esc0.7360 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to CVE conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.74300.7449
Low0.73600.7352
Average0.74000.7400
Change-0.67%-0.38%
1 ISK to CVE stats

The performance of ISK to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7430 and a 30 day low of 0.7360. This means the 30 day average was 0.7400. The change for ISK to CVE was -0.67.

The performance of ISK to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7449 and a 90 day low of 0.7352. This means the 90 day average was 0.7400. The change for ISK to CVE was -0.38.

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 ISK0.73602 CVE
5 ISK3.68008 CVE
10 ISK7.36016 CVE
20 ISK14.72032 CVE
50 ISK36.80080 CVE
100 ISK73.60160 CVE
250 ISK184.00400 CVE
500 ISK368.00800 CVE
1000 ISK736.01600 CVE
2000 ISK1,472.03200 CVE
5000 ISK3,680.08000 CVE
10000 ISK7,360.16000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Icelandic Króna
1 CVE1.35867 ISK
5 CVE6.79335 ISK
10 CVE13.58670 ISK
20 CVE27.17340 ISK
50 CVE67.93350 ISK
100 CVE135.86700 ISK
250 CVE339.66750 ISK
500 CVE679.33500 ISK
1000 CVE1,358.67000 ISK
2000 CVE2,717.34000 ISK
5000 CVE6,793.35000 ISK
10000 CVE13,586.70000 ISK