5,000 Icelandic krónas to Bahraini dinars

Convert ISK to BHD at the real exchange rate

5,000 isk
13.667 bhd

kr1.000 ISK = .د.ب0.002733 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ISK to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ISK to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00280.0028
Low0.00270.0027
Average0.00270.0027
Change-0.08%1.18%
View full history

1 ISK to BHD stats

The performance of ISK to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0028 and a 30 day low of 0.0027. This means the 30 day average was 0.0027. The change for ISK to BHD was -0.08.

The performance of ISK to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0028 and a 90 day low of 0.0027. This means the 90 day average was 0.0027. The change for ISK to BHD was 1.18.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic krónas

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Bahraini Dinar
1 ISK0.00273 BHD
5 ISK0.01367 BHD
10 ISK0.02733 BHD
20 ISK0.05467 BHD
50 ISK0.13667 BHD
100 ISK0.27334 BHD
250 ISK0.68334 BHD
500 ISK1.36669 BHD
1000 ISK2.73337 BHD
2000 ISK5.46674 BHD
5000 ISK13.66685 BHD
10000 ISK27.33370 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Icelandic Króna
1 BHD365.84900 ISK
5 BHD1,829.24500 ISK
10 BHD3,658.49000 ISK
20 BHD7,316.98000 ISK
50 BHD18,292.45000 ISK
100 BHD36,584.90000 ISK
250 BHD91,462.25000 ISK
500 BHD182,924.50000 ISK
1000 BHD365,849.00000 ISK
2000 BHD731,698.00000 ISK
5000 BHD1,829,245.00000 ISK
10000 BHD3,658,490.00000 ISK