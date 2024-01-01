50 Bahraini dinars to Icelandic krónas

Convert BHD to ISK at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = kr364.4 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:29
BHD to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

ISK
1 BHD to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High369.8360369.8360
Low361.2980357.7260
Average365.6223363.7598
Change0.00%0.58%
1 BHD to ISK stats

The performance of BHD to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 369.8360 and a 30 day low of 361.2980. This means the 30 day average was 365.6223. The change for BHD to ISK was 0.00.

The performance of BHD to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 369.8360 and a 90 day low of 357.7260. This means the 90 day average was 363.7598. The change for BHD to ISK was 0.58.

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD184.3860.9441.69218.0611,725.211.3971.338
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21420.4440.0170.016
1 EUR1.05989.40311.79219.1341,827.771.481.418
1 NZD0.59149.8770.558110.6751,019.690.8260.791

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Icelandic Króna
1 BHD364.40500 ISK
5 BHD1,822.02500 ISK
10 BHD3,644.05000 ISK
20 BHD7,288.10000 ISK
50 BHD18,220.25000 ISK
100 BHD36,440.50000 ISK
250 BHD91,101.25000 ISK
500 BHD182,202.50000 ISK
1000 BHD364,405.00000 ISK
2000 BHD728,810.00000 ISK
5000 BHD1,822,025.00000 ISK
10000 BHD3,644,050.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Bahraini Dinar
1 ISK0.00274 BHD
5 ISK0.01372 BHD
10 ISK0.02744 BHD
20 ISK0.05488 BHD
50 ISK0.13721 BHD
100 ISK0.27442 BHD
250 ISK0.68605 BHD
500 ISK1.37210 BHD
1000 ISK2.74420 BHD
2000 ISK5.48840 BHD
5000 ISK13.72100 BHD
10000 ISK27.44200 BHD