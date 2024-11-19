Bahraini dinar to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Icelandic krónas is currently 364.405 today, reflecting a 0.651% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.174% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 370.921 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 361.770 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a -0.459% decrease in value.