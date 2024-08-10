Bahraini dinar to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Icelandic krónas is currently 367.135 today, reflecting a -0.034% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.352% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 368.057 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 364.363 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.421% decrease in value.