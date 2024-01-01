250 Indian rupees to Brunei dollars

Convert INR to BND at the real exchange rate

250 inr
3.96 bnd

₹1.000 INR = B$0.01583 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
INR to BND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 INR to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01620.0163
Low0.01580.0158
Average0.01610.0162
Change-2.21%-2.33%
1 INR to BND stats

The performance of INR to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0162 and a 30 day low of 0.0158. This means the 30 day average was 0.0161. The change for INR to BND was -2.21.

The performance of INR to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0163 and a 90 day low of 0.0158. This means the 90 day average was 0.0162. The change for INR to BND was -2.33.

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.3870.9173.6730.7811.536278.91.327
1 CAD0.72110.6612.6480.5631.107201.0450.956
1 EUR1.0911.51414.0070.8521.676304.2941.447
1 AED0.2720.3780.2510.2130.41875.9330.361

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Indian rupees to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Brunei Dollar
1 INR0.01583 BND
5 INR0.07916 BND
10 INR0.15831 BND
20 INR0.31662 BND
50 INR0.79155 BND
100 INR1.58310 BND
250 INR3.95775 BND
300 INR4.74930 BND
500 INR7.91550 BND
600 INR9.49860 BND
1000 INR15.83100 BND
2000 INR31.66200 BND
5000 INR79.15500 BND
10000 INR158.31000 BND
25000 INR395.77500 BND
50000 INR791.55000 BND
100000 INR1,583.10000 BND
1000000 INR15,831.00000 BND
1000000000 INR15,831,000.00000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Indian Rupee
1 BND63.16720 INR
5 BND315.83600 INR
10 BND631.67200 INR
20 BND1,263.34400 INR
50 BND3,158.36000 INR
100 BND6,316.72000 INR
250 BND15,791.80000 INR
500 BND31,583.60000 INR
1000 BND63,167.20000 INR
2000 BND126,334.40000 INR
5000 BND315,836.00000 INR
10000 BND631,672.00000 INR