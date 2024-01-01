20 Brunei dollars to Indian rupees

Convert BND to INR at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = ₹63.07 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:56
BND to INR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

INR
1 BND to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High64.038865.3758
Low62.811462.8114
Average63.443064.1595
Change-1.23%-1.56%
1 BND to INR stats

The performance of BND to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 64.0388 and a 30 day low of 62.8114. This means the 30 day average was 63.4430. The change for BND to INR was -1.23.

The performance of BND to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 65.3758 and a 90 day low of 62.8114. This means the 90 day average was 64.1595. The change for BND to INR was -1.56.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Indian Rupee
1 BND63.06670 INR
5 BND315.33350 INR
10 BND630.66700 INR
20 BND1,261.33400 INR
50 BND3,153.33500 INR
100 BND6,306.67000 INR
250 BND15,766.67500 INR
500 BND31,533.35000 INR
1000 BND63,066.70000 INR
2000 BND126,133.40000 INR
5000 BND315,333.50000 INR
10000 BND630,667.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Brunei Dollar
1 INR0.01586 BND
5 INR0.07928 BND
10 INR0.15856 BND
20 INR0.31712 BND
50 INR0.79281 BND
100 INR1.58562 BND
250 INR3.96405 BND
300 INR4.75686 BND
500 INR7.92810 BND
600 INR9.51372 BND
1000 INR15.85620 BND
2000 INR31.71240 BND
5000 INR79.28100 BND
10000 INR158.56200 BND
25000 INR396.40500 BND
50000 INR792.81000 BND
100000 INR1,585.62000 BND
1000000 INR15,856.20000 BND
1000000000 INR15,856,200.00000 BND