Indian rupee to Brunei dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Brunei dollars is currently 0.016 today, reflecting a -0.413% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -1.283% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Brunei dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.016 on 30-07-2024 and a low of 0.016 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a -0.350% decrease in value.