100 Indian rupees to Brunei dollars
Convert INR to BND at the real exchange rate
|1 INR to BND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0162
|0.0163
|Low
|0.0158
|0.0158
|Average
|0.0161
|0.0162
|Change
|-2.21%
|-2.33%
1 INR to BND stats
The performance of INR to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0162 and a 30 day low of 0.0158. This means the 30 day average was 0.0161. The change for INR to BND was -2.21.
The performance of INR to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0163 and a 90 day low of 0.0158. This means the 90 day average was 0.0162. The change for INR to BND was -2.33.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Brunei Dollar
|1 INR
|0.01583 BND
|5 INR
|0.07916 BND
|10 INR
|0.15831 BND
|20 INR
|0.31662 BND
|50 INR
|0.79155 BND
|100 INR
|1.58310 BND
|250 INR
|3.95775 BND
|300 INR
|4.74930 BND
|500 INR
|7.91550 BND
|600 INR
|9.49860 BND
|1000 INR
|15.83100 BND
|2000 INR
|31.66200 BND
|5000 INR
|79.15500 BND
|10000 INR
|158.31000 BND
|25000 INR
|395.77500 BND
|50000 INR
|791.55000 BND
|100000 INR
|1,583.10000 BND
|1000000 INR
|15,831.00000 BND
|1000000000 INR
|15,831,000.00000 BND
|Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Indian Rupee
|1 BND
|63.16720 INR
|5 BND
|315.83600 INR
|10 BND
|631.67200 INR
|20 BND
|1,263.34400 INR
|50 BND
|3,158.36000 INR
|100 BND
|6,316.72000 INR
|250 BND
|15,791.80000 INR
|500 BND
|31,583.60000 INR
|1000 BND
|63,167.20000 INR
|2000 BND
|126,334.40000 INR
|5000 BND
|315,836.00000 INR
|10000 BND
|631,672.00000 INR