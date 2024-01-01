1 hundred thousand Indian rupees to Bulgarian levs
Convert INR to BGN at the real exchange rate
|1 INR to BGN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0217
|0.0219
|Low
|0.0214
|0.0214
|Average
|0.0215
|0.0217
|Change
|-1.30%
|-1.90%
|View full history
1 INR to BGN stats
The performance of INR to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0217 and a 30 day low of 0.0214. This means the 30 day average was 0.0215. The change for INR to BGN was -1.30.
The performance of INR to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0219 and a 90 day low of 0.0214. This means the 90 day average was 0.0217. The change for INR to BGN was -1.90.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Bulgarian Lev
|1 INR
|0.02139 BGN
|5 INR
|0.10694 BGN
|10 INR
|0.21388 BGN
|20 INR
|0.42776 BGN
|50 INR
|1.06941 BGN
|100 INR
|2.13882 BGN
|250 INR
|5.34705 BGN
|300 INR
|6.41646 BGN
|500 INR
|10.69410 BGN
|600 INR
|12.83292 BGN
|1000 INR
|21.38820 BGN
|2000 INR
|42.77640 BGN
|5000 INR
|106.94100 BGN
|10000 INR
|213.88200 BGN
|25000 INR
|534.70500 BGN
|50000 INR
|1,069.41000 BGN
|100000 INR
|2,138.82000 BGN
|1000000 INR
|21,388.20000 BGN
|1000000000 INR
|21,388,200.00000 BGN
|Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Indian Rupee
|1 BGN
|46.75470 INR
|5 BGN
|233.77350 INR
|10 BGN
|467.54700 INR
|20 BGN
|935.09400 INR
|50 BGN
|2,337.73500 INR
|100 BGN
|4,675.47000 INR
|250 BGN
|11,688.67500 INR
|500 BGN
|23,377.35000 INR
|1000 BGN
|46,754.70000 INR
|2000 BGN
|93,509.40000 INR
|5000 BGN
|233,773.50000 INR
|10000 BGN
|467,547.00000 INR