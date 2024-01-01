300 Indian rupees to Bulgarian levs

Convert INR to BGN at the real exchange rate

300 inr
6.42 bgn

₹1.000 INR = лв0.02139 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
INR to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 INR to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02170.0219
Low0.02140.0214
Average0.02150.0217
Change-1.30%-1.90%
1 INR to BGN stats

The performance of INR to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0217 and a 30 day low of 0.0214. This means the 30 day average was 0.0215. The change for INR to BGN was -1.30.

The performance of INR to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0219 and a 90 day low of 0.0214. This means the 90 day average was 0.0217. The change for INR to BGN was -1.90.

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.3870.9173.6730.7811.536278.91.327
1 CAD0.72110.6612.6480.5631.107201.0450.956
1 EUR1.0911.51414.0070.8521.676304.2941.447
1 AED0.2720.3780.2510.2130.41875.9330.361

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Bulgarian Lev
1 INR0.02139 BGN
5 INR0.10694 BGN
10 INR0.21388 BGN
20 INR0.42776 BGN
50 INR1.06941 BGN
100 INR2.13882 BGN
250 INR5.34705 BGN
300 INR6.41646 BGN
500 INR10.69410 BGN
600 INR12.83292 BGN
1000 INR21.38820 BGN
2000 INR42.77640 BGN
5000 INR106.94100 BGN
10000 INR213.88200 BGN
25000 INR534.70500 BGN
50000 INR1,069.41000 BGN
100000 INR2,138.82000 BGN
1000000 INR21,388.20000 BGN
1000000000 INR21,388,200.00000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Indian Rupee
1 BGN46.75470 INR
5 BGN233.77350 INR
10 BGN467.54700 INR
20 BGN935.09400 INR
50 BGN2,337.73500 INR
100 BGN4,675.47000 INR
250 BGN11,688.67500 INR
500 BGN23,377.35000 INR
1000 BGN46,754.70000 INR
2000 BGN93,509.40000 INR
5000 BGN233,773.50000 INR
10000 BGN467,547.00000 INR