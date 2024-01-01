2,000 Indian rupees to Azerbaijani manats

Convert INR to AZN at the real exchange rate

2,000 inr
40.55 azn

₹1.000 INR = man.0.02028 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

INR to AZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 INR to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02040.0205
Low0.02030.0203
Average0.02030.0204
Change-0.35%-0.54%
View full history

1 INR to AZN stats

The performance of INR to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0204 and a 30 day low of 0.0203. This means the 30 day average was 0.0203. The change for INR to AZN was -0.35.

The performance of INR to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0205 and a 90 day low of 0.0203. This means the 90 day average was 0.0204. The change for INR to AZN was -0.54.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.3870.9173.6730.7811.536278.91.327
1 CAD0.72110.6612.6480.5631.107201.0450.956
1 EUR1.0911.51414.0070.8521.676304.2941.447
1 AED0.2720.3780.2510.2130.41875.9330.361

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Azerbaijani Manat
1 INR0.02028 AZN
5 INR0.10139 AZN
10 INR0.20277 AZN
20 INR0.40555 AZN
50 INR1.01387 AZN
100 INR2.02773 AZN
250 INR5.06933 AZN
300 INR6.08319 AZN
500 INR10.13865 AZN
600 INR12.16638 AZN
1000 INR20.27730 AZN
2000 INR40.55460 AZN
5000 INR101.38650 AZN
10000 INR202.77300 AZN
25000 INR506.93250 AZN
50000 INR1,013.86500 AZN
100000 INR2,027.73000 AZN
1000000 INR20,277.30000 AZN
1000000000 INR20,277,300.00000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Indian Rupee
1 AZN49.31630 INR
5 AZN246.58150 INR
10 AZN493.16300 INR
20 AZN986.32600 INR
50 AZN2,465.81500 INR
100 AZN4,931.63000 INR
250 AZN12,329.07500 INR
500 AZN24,658.15000 INR
1000 AZN49,316.30000 INR
2000 AZN98,632.60000 INR
5000 AZN246,581.50000 INR
10000 AZN493,163.00000 INR