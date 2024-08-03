Indian rupee to Azerbaijani manats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Azerbaijani manats is currently 0.020 today, reflecting a -0.099% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.092% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Azerbaijani manats has fluctuated between a high of 0.020 on 30-07-2024 and a low of 0.020 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.119% increase in value.