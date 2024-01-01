2,000 Isle of Man pounds to Malagasy ariaries

Convert IMP to MGA at the real exchange rate

2,000 imp
11,627,160 mga

£1.000 IMP = Ar5,814 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

IMP to MGA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to MGALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5,854.07005,854.0700
Low5,690.75005,534.9300
Average5,791.33075,692.7326
Change2.16%4.86%
1 IMP to MGA stats

The performance of IMP to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5,854.0700 and a 30 day low of 5,690.7500. This means the 30 day average was 5,791.3307. The change for IMP to MGA was 2.16.

The performance of IMP to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5,854.0700 and a 90 day low of 5,534.9300. This means the 90 day average was 5,692.7326. The change for IMP to MGA was 4.86.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Malagasy Ariary
1 IMP5,813.58000 MGA
5 IMP29,067.90000 MGA
10 IMP58,135.80000 MGA
20 IMP116,271.60000 MGA
50 IMP290,679.00000 MGA
100 IMP581,358.00000 MGA
250 IMP1,453,395.00000 MGA
500 IMP2,906,790.00000 MGA
1000 IMP5,813,580.00000 MGA
2000 IMP11,627,160.00000 MGA
5000 IMP29,067,900.00000 MGA
10000 IMP58,135,800.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Isle of Man pound
1 MGA0.00017 IMP
5 MGA0.00086 IMP
10 MGA0.00172 IMP
20 MGA0.00344 IMP
50 MGA0.00860 IMP
100 MGA0.01720 IMP
250 MGA0.04300 IMP
500 MGA0.08601 IMP
1000 MGA0.17201 IMP
2000 MGA0.34402 IMP
5000 MGA0.86005 IMP
10000 MGA1.72011 IMP