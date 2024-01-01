100 Isle of Man pounds to Kenyan shillings

Convert IMP to KES at the real exchange rate

100 imp
16,638 kes

£1.000 IMP = Ksh166.4 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

IMP to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High171.5750171.5750
Low163.7490162.4690
Average167.1461165.8877
Change1.61%-0.52%
1 IMP to KES stats

The performance of IMP to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 171.5750 and a 30 day low of 163.7490. This means the 30 day average was 167.1461. The change for IMP to KES was 1.61.

The performance of IMP to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 171.5750 and a 90 day low of 162.4690. This means the 90 day average was 165.8877. The change for IMP to KES was -0.52.

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Kenyan Shilling
1 IMP166.38200 KES
5 IMP831.91000 KES
10 IMP1,663.82000 KES
20 IMP3,327.64000 KES
50 IMP8,319.10000 KES
100 IMP16,638.20000 KES
250 IMP41,595.50000 KES
500 IMP83,191.00000 KES
1000 IMP166,382.00000 KES
2000 IMP332,764.00000 KES
5000 IMP831,910.00000 KES
10000 IMP1,663,820.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Isle of Man pound
1 KES0.00601 IMP
5 KES0.03005 IMP
10 KES0.06010 IMP
20 KES0.12021 IMP
50 KES0.30051 IMP
100 KES0.60103 IMP
250 KES1.50257 IMP
500 KES3.00514 IMP
1000 KES6.01027 IMP
2000 KES12.02054 IMP
5000 KES30.05135 IMP
10000 KES60.10270 IMP