250 Isle of Man pounds to Hungarian forints

Convert IMP to HUF at the real exchange rate

250 imp
116,750 huf

£1.000 IMP = Ft467.0 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

IMP to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 IMP to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High469.1430472.0310
Low462.6390449.0160
Average465.5362461.6635
Change0.68%2.79%
View full history

1 IMP to HUF stats

The performance of IMP to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 469.1430 and a 30 day low of 462.6390. This means the 30 day average was 465.5362. The change for IMP to HUF was 0.68.

The performance of IMP to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 472.0310 and a 90 day low of 449.0160. This means the 90 day average was 461.6635. The change for IMP to HUF was 2.79.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pounds

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Hungarian Forint
1 IMP466.99800 HUF
5 IMP2,334.99000 HUF
10 IMP4,669.98000 HUF
20 IMP9,339.96000 HUF
50 IMP23,349.90000 HUF
100 IMP46,699.80000 HUF
250 IMP116,749.50000 HUF
500 IMP233,499.00000 HUF
1000 IMP466,998.00000 HUF
2000 IMP933,996.00000 HUF
5000 IMP2,334,990.00000 HUF
10000 IMP4,669,980.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Isle of Man pound
2000 HUF4.28268 IMP
5000 HUF10.70670 IMP
10000 HUF21.41340 IMP
15000 HUF32.12010 IMP
20000 HUF42.82680 IMP
30000 HUF64.24020 IMP
40000 HUF85.65360 IMP
50000 HUF107.06700 IMP
60000 HUF128.48040 IMP
100000 HUF214.13400 IMP
150000 HUF321.20100 IMP
200000 HUF428.26800 IMP