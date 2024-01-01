Isle of Man pounds to Gambian dalasis today
Convert IMP to GMD at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 IMP to GMD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|88.2918
|88.2918
|Low
|86.4185
|84.7909
|Average
|87.6434
|86.5913
|Change
|1.34%
|3.17%
|View full history
1 IMP to GMD stats
The performance of IMP to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 88.2918 and a 30 day low of 86.4185. This means the 30 day average was 87.6434. The change for IMP to GMD was 1.34.
The performance of IMP to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 88.2918 and a 90 day low of 84.7909. This means the 90 day average was 86.5913. The change for IMP to GMD was 3.17.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Gambian dalasis
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pound
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Gambian Dalasi
|1 IMP
|87.57340 GMD
|5 IMP
|437.86700 GMD
|10 IMP
|875.73400 GMD
|20 IMP
|1,751.46800 GMD
|50 IMP
|4,378.67000 GMD
|100 IMP
|8,757.34000 GMD
|250 IMP
|21,893.35000 GMD
|500 IMP
|43,786.70000 GMD
|1000 IMP
|87,573.40000 GMD
|2000 IMP
|175,146.80000 GMD
|5000 IMP
|437,867.00000 GMD
|10000 IMP
|875,734.00000 GMD