1 thousand Gambian dalasis to Isle of Man pounds

Convert GMD to IMP at the real exchange rate

1000 gmd
11.74 imp

1.00000 GMD = 0.01174 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86521.0962591.35541.491891.658220.9601518.8758
1 GBP1.155811.26735105.6141.724741.917031.1097421.8219
1 USD0.912150.789048183.33451.36091.512630.8757517.2185
1 INR0.01094630.009468440.011999810.01633060.01815130.01050890.206619

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Isle of Man pound
1 GMD0.01174 IMP
5 GMD0.05869 IMP
10 GMD0.11737 IMP
20 GMD0.23475 IMP
50 GMD0.58688 IMP
100 GMD1.17375 IMP
250 GMD2.93437 IMP
500 GMD5.86875 IMP
1000 GMD11.73750 IMP
2000 GMD23.47500 IMP
5000 GMD58.68750 IMP
10000 GMD117.37500 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Gambian Dalasi
1 IMP85.19680 GMD
5 IMP425.98400 GMD
10 IMP851.96800 GMD
20 IMP1703.93600 GMD
50 IMP4259.84000 GMD
100 IMP8519.68000 GMD
250 IMP21299.20000 GMD
500 IMP42598.40000 GMD
1000 IMP85196.80000 GMD
2000 IMP170393.60000 GMD
5000 IMP425984.00000 GMD
10000 IMP851968.00000 GMD