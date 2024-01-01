500 Isle of Man pounds to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks
Convert IMP to BAM at the real exchange rate
|1 IMP to BAM
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|2.3297
|2.3297
|Low
|2.2954
|2.2720
|Average
|2.3197
|2.3059
|Change
|-0.53%
|0.67%
|View full history
1 IMP to BAM stats
The performance of IMP to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3297 and a 30 day low of 2.2954. This means the 30 day average was 2.3197. The change for IMP to BAM was -0.53.
The performance of IMP to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3297 and a 90 day low of 2.2720. This means the 90 day average was 2.3059. The change for IMP to BAM was 0.67.
|Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 IMP
|2.29536 BAM
|5 IMP
|11.47680 BAM
|10 IMP
|22.95360 BAM
|20 IMP
|45.90720 BAM
|50 IMP
|114.76800 BAM
|100 IMP
|229.53600 BAM
|250 IMP
|573.84000 BAM
|500 IMP
|1,147.68000 BAM
|1000 IMP
|2,295.36000 BAM
|2000 IMP
|4,590.72000 BAM
|5000 IMP
|11,476.80000 BAM
|10000 IMP
|22,953.60000 BAM
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Isle of Man pound
|1 BAM
|0.43566 IMP
|5 BAM
|2.17831 IMP
|10 BAM
|4.35661 IMP
|20 BAM
|8.71322 IMP
|50 BAM
|21.78305 IMP
|100 BAM
|43.56610 IMP
|250 BAM
|108.91525 IMP
|500 BAM
|217.83050 IMP
|1000 BAM
|435.66100 IMP
|2000 BAM
|871.32200 IMP
|5000 BAM
|2,178.30500 IMP
|10000 BAM
|4,356.61000 IMP