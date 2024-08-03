10 thousand Israeli new sheqels to Uruguayan pesos

Convert ILS to UYU at the real exchange rate

10,000 ils
106,356 uyu

₪1.000 ILS = $U10.64 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

ILS to UYU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ILS to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.148811.1488
Low10.635610.2501
Average10.945110.6440
Change-0.70%3.76%
View full history

1 ILS to UYU stats

The performance of ILS to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.1488 and a 30 day low of 10.6356. This means the 30 day average was 10.9451. The change for ILS to UYU was -0.70.

The performance of ILS to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.1488 and a 90 day low of 10.2501. This means the 90 day average was 10.6440. The change for ILS to UYU was 3.76.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqels

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Uruguayan Peso
1 ILS10.63560 UYU
5 ILS53.17800 UYU
10 ILS106.35600 UYU
20 ILS212.71200 UYU
50 ILS531.78000 UYU
100 ILS1,063.56000 UYU
250 ILS2,658.90000 UYU
500 ILS5,317.80000 UYU
1000 ILS10,635.60000 UYU
2000 ILS21,271.20000 UYU
5000 ILS53,178.00000 UYU
10000 ILS106,356.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Israeli New Sheqel
1 UYU0.09402 ILS
5 UYU0.47012 ILS
10 UYU0.94024 ILS
20 UYU1.88047 ILS
50 UYU4.70119 ILS
100 UYU9.40237 ILS
250 UYU23.50593 ILS
500 UYU47.01185 ILS
1000 UYU94.02370 ILS
2000 UYU188.04740 ILS
5000 UYU470.11850 ILS
10000 UYU940.23700 ILS