5 Israeli new sheqels to Pakistani rupees

Convert ILS to PKR at the real exchange rate

5 ils
366.34 pkr

₪1.000 ILS = ₨73.27 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

ILS to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ILS to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High77.541177.5411
Low73.268473.2684
Average75.864775.2894
Change-1.91%-2.34%
View full history

1 ILS to PKR stats

The performance of ILS to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 77.5411 and a 30 day low of 73.2684. This means the 30 day average was 75.8647. The change for ILS to PKR was -1.91.

The performance of ILS to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 77.5411 and a 90 day low of 73.2684. This means the 90 day average was 75.2894. The change for ILS to PKR was -2.34.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqels

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Pakistani Rupee
1 ILS73.26840 PKR
5 ILS366.34200 PKR
10 ILS732.68400 PKR
20 ILS1,465.36800 PKR
50 ILS3,663.42000 PKR
100 ILS7,326.84000 PKR
250 ILS18,317.10000 PKR
500 ILS36,634.20000 PKR
1000 ILS73,268.40000 PKR
2000 ILS146,536.80000 PKR
5000 ILS366,342.00000 PKR
10000 ILS732,684.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Israeli New Sheqel
1 PKR0.01365 ILS
5 PKR0.06824 ILS
10 PKR0.13648 ILS
20 PKR0.27297 ILS
50 PKR0.68242 ILS
100 PKR1.36484 ILS
250 PKR3.41210 ILS
500 PKR6.82420 ILS
1000 PKR13.64840 ILS
2000 PKR27.29680 ILS
5000 PKR68.24200 ILS
10000 PKR136.48400 ILS