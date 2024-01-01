1 Pakistani rupee to Israeli new sheqels

Convert PKR to ILS at the real exchange rate

1 pkr
0.01 ils

1.000 PKR = 0.01356 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:32
Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.94183.6120.8043.6721.383.75132.499
1 EUR1.063188.8420.8543.9021.4663.98634.532
1 INR0.0120.01110.010.0440.0170.0450.389
1 GBP1.2441.171104.05114.571.7174.66840.444

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupee

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Israeli New Sheqel
1 PKR0.01356 ILS
5 PKR0.06779 ILS
10 PKR0.13558 ILS
20 PKR0.27115 ILS
50 PKR0.67789 ILS
100 PKR1.35577 ILS
250 PKR3.38943 ILS
500 PKR6.77885 ILS
1000 PKR13.55770 ILS
2000 PKR27.11540 ILS
5000 PKR67.78850 ILS
10000 PKR135.57700 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Pakistani Rupee
1 ILS73.75880 PKR
5 ILS368.79400 PKR
10 ILS737.58800 PKR
20 ILS1,475.17600 PKR
50 ILS3,687.94000 PKR
100 ILS7,375.88000 PKR
250 ILS18,439.70000 PKR
500 ILS36,879.40000 PKR
1000 ILS73,758.80000 PKR
2000 ILS147,517.60000 PKR
5000 ILS368,794.00000 PKR
10000 ILS737,588.00000 PKR