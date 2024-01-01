5,000 Israeli new sheqels to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert ILS to PEN at the real exchange rate

5,000 ils
4,915.94 pen

₪1.000 ILS = S/.0.9832 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.03731.0373
Low0.98320.9832
Average1.02191.0157
Change-3.33%-1.91%
1 ILS to PEN stats

The performance of ILS to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0373 and a 30 day low of 0.9832. This means the 30 day average was 1.0219. The change for ILS to PEN was -3.33.

The performance of ILS to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0373 and a 90 day low of 0.9832. This means the 90 day average was 1.0157. The change for ILS to PEN was -1.91.

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 ILS0.98319 PEN
5 ILS4.91594 PEN
10 ILS9.83187 PEN
20 ILS19.66374 PEN
50 ILS49.15935 PEN
100 ILS98.31870 PEN
250 ILS245.79675 PEN
500 ILS491.59350 PEN
1000 ILS983.18700 PEN
2000 ILS1,966.37400 PEN
5000 ILS4,915.93500 PEN
10000 ILS9,831.87000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Israeli New Sheqel
1 PEN1.01710 ILS
5 PEN5.08550 ILS
10 PEN10.17100 ILS
20 PEN20.34200 ILS
50 PEN50.85500 ILS
100 PEN101.71000 ILS
250 PEN254.27500 ILS
500 PEN508.55000 ILS
1000 PEN1,017.10000 ILS
2000 PEN2,034.20000 ILS
5000 PEN5,085.50000 ILS
10000 PEN10,171.00000 ILS