5 Israeli new sheqels to Laotian kips

Convert ILS to LAK at the real exchange rate

5 ils
29,142.90 lak

₪1.000 ILS = ₭5,829 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ILS to LAK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ILS to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6,155.75006,155.7500
Low5,828.58005,734.3100
Average6,030.21035,887.8044
Change-1.32%1.55%
View full history

1 ILS to LAK stats

The performance of ILS to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6,155.7500 and a 30 day low of 5,828.5800. This means the 30 day average was 6,030.2103. The change for ILS to LAK was -1.32.

The performance of ILS to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6,155.7500 and a 90 day low of 5,734.3100. This means the 90 day average was 5,887.8044. The change for ILS to LAK was 1.55.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqels

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Laotian Kip
1 ILS5,828.58000 LAK
5 ILS29,142.90000 LAK
10 ILS58,285.80000 LAK
20 ILS116,571.60000 LAK
50 ILS291,429.00000 LAK
100 ILS582,858.00000 LAK
250 ILS1,457,145.00000 LAK
500 ILS2,914,290.00000 LAK
1000 ILS5,828,580.00000 LAK
2000 ILS11,657,160.00000 LAK
5000 ILS29,142,900.00000 LAK
10000 ILS58,285,800.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Israeli New Sheqel
1 LAK0.00017 ILS
5 LAK0.00086 ILS
10 LAK0.00172 ILS
20 LAK0.00343 ILS
50 LAK0.00858 ILS
100 LAK0.01716 ILS
250 LAK0.04289 ILS
500 LAK0.08578 ILS
1000 LAK0.17157 ILS
2000 LAK0.34314 ILS
5000 LAK0.85784 ILS
10000 LAK1.71568 ILS