5,000 Israeli new sheqels to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert ILS to IDR at the real exchange rate

5,000 ils
21,279,100 idr

₪1.000 ILS = Rp4,256 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4,486.63004,486.6300
Low4,255.82004,255.8200
Average4,417.95434,379.3826
Change-2.66%-1.70%
1 ILS to IDR stats

The performance of ILS to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4,486.6300 and a 30 day low of 4,255.8200. This means the 30 day average was 4,417.9543. The change for ILS to IDR was -2.66.

The performance of ILS to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4,486.6300 and a 90 day low of 4,255.8200. This means the 90 day average was 4,379.3826. The change for ILS to IDR was -1.70.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Indonesian Rupiah
1 ILS4,255.82000 IDR
5 ILS21,279.10000 IDR
10 ILS42,558.20000 IDR
20 ILS85,116.40000 IDR
50 ILS212,791.00000 IDR
100 ILS425,582.00000 IDR
250 ILS1,063,955.00000 IDR
500 ILS2,127,910.00000 IDR
1000 ILS4,255,820.00000 IDR
2000 ILS8,511,640.00000 IDR
5000 ILS21,279,100.00000 IDR
10000 ILS42,558,200.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Israeli New Sheqel
1 IDR0.00023 ILS
5 IDR0.00117 ILS
10 IDR0.00235 ILS
20 IDR0.00470 ILS
50 IDR0.01175 ILS
100 IDR0.02350 ILS
250 IDR0.05874 ILS
500 IDR0.11749 ILS
1000 IDR0.23497 ILS
2000 IDR0.46994 ILS
5000 IDR1.17486 ILS
10000 IDR2.34972 ILS