1 Indonesian rupiah to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert IDR to BAM at the real exchange rate

Rp1.000 IDR = KM0.0001170 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:44
IDR to BAM conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

BAM
1 IDR to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change0.29%3.77%
1 IDR to BAM stats

The performance of IDR to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for IDR to BAM was 0.29.

The performance of IDR to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for IDR to BAM was 3.77.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 IDR0.00012 BAM
5 IDR0.00059 BAM
10 IDR0.00117 BAM
20 IDR0.00234 BAM
50 IDR0.00585 BAM
100 IDR0.01170 BAM
250 IDR0.02926 BAM
500 IDR0.05852 BAM
1000 IDR0.11704 BAM
2000 IDR0.23408 BAM
5000 IDR0.58521 BAM
10000 IDR1.17041 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Indonesian Rupiah
1 BAM8,544.04000 IDR
5 BAM42,720.20000 IDR
10 BAM85,440.40000 IDR
20 BAM170,880.80000 IDR
50 BAM427,202.00000 IDR
100 BAM854,404.00000 IDR
250 BAM2,136,010.00000 IDR
500 BAM4,272,020.00000 IDR
1000 BAM8,544,040.00000 IDR
2000 BAM17,088,080.00000 IDR
5000 BAM42,720,200.00000 IDR
10000 BAM85,440,400.00000 IDR