1 thousand Indonesian rupiahs to Albanian leks

Convert IDR to ALL at the real exchange rate

Rp1.000 IDR = Lek0.005868 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:31
IDR to ALL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ALL
1 IDR to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00590.0059
Low0.00570.0057
Average0.00580.0058
Change-0.33%1.97%
1 IDR to ALL stats

The performance of IDR to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0059 and a 30 day low of 0.0057. This means the 30 day average was 0.0058. The change for IDR to ALL was -0.33.

The performance of IDR to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0059 and a 90 day low of 0.0057. This means the 90 day average was 0.0058. The change for IDR to ALL was 1.97.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Albanian Lek
1 IDR0.00587 ALL
5 IDR0.02934 ALL
10 IDR0.05868 ALL
20 IDR0.11736 ALL
50 IDR0.29340 ALL
100 IDR0.58679 ALL
250 IDR1.46699 ALL
500 IDR2.93397 ALL
1000 IDR5.86794 ALL
2000 IDR11.73588 ALL
5000 IDR29.33970 ALL
10000 IDR58.67940 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Indonesian Rupiah
1 ALL170.41700 IDR
5 ALL852.08500 IDR
10 ALL1,704.17000 IDR
20 ALL3,408.34000 IDR
50 ALL8,520.85000 IDR
100 ALL17,041.70000 IDR
250 ALL42,604.25000 IDR
500 ALL85,208.50000 IDR
1000 ALL170,417.00000 IDR
2000 ALL340,834.00000 IDR
5000 ALL852,085.00000 IDR
10000 ALL1,704,170.00000 IDR