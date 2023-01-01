1 thousand Albanian leks to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert ALL to IDR at the real exchange rate

1000 all
153651 idr

1.00000 ALL = 153.65100 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:50 UTC
ALL to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 IDR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86641.054287.68871.434711.64860.962118.4019
1GBP1.154211.21685101.2181.656071.902961.1104621.2411
1USD0.94860.821794183.18031.360951.563840.912617.4558
1INR0.0114040.009879670.012022110.01636140.01880070.01097130.209855

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Indonesian Rupiah
1 ALL153.65100 IDR
5 ALL768.25500 IDR
10 ALL1536.51000 IDR
20 ALL3073.02000 IDR
50 ALL7682.55000 IDR
100 ALL15365.10000 IDR
250 ALL38412.75000 IDR
500 ALL76825.50000 IDR
1000 ALL153651.00000 IDR
2000 ALL307302.00000 IDR
5000 ALL768255.00000 IDR
10000 ALL1536510.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Albanian Lek
1 IDR0.00651 ALL
5 IDR0.03254 ALL
10 IDR0.06508 ALL
20 IDR0.13016 ALL
50 IDR0.32541 ALL
100 IDR0.65082 ALL
250 IDR1.62706 ALL
500 IDR3.25412 ALL
1000 IDR6.50824 ALL
2000 IDR13.01648 ALL
5000 IDR32.54120 ALL
10000 IDR65.08240 ALL