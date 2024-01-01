10 thousand Hungarian forints to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert HUF to KZT at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = ₸1.275 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:46
HUF to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KZT
1 HUF to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.31261.3764
Low1.27461.2746
Average1.29601.3282
Change-1.93%-5.95%
1 HUF to KZT stats

The performance of HUF to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3126 and a 30 day low of 1.2746. This means the 30 day average was 1.2960. The change for HUF to KZT was -1.93.

The performance of HUF to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3764 and a 90 day low of 1.2746. This means the 90 day average was 1.3282. The change for HUF to KZT was -5.95.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.950.791.4011.34418.1284.3861.541
1 EUR1.05210.8321.4741.41419.06988.8041.621
1 GBP1.2651.20211.7721.722.927106.771.949
1 CAD0.7140.6780.56410.95912.93560.2391.1

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Hungarian forints to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Kazakhstani Tenge
2000 HUF2,549.16000 KZT
5000 HUF6,372.90000 KZT
10000 HUF12,745.80000 KZT
15000 HUF19,118.70000 KZT
20000 HUF25,491.60000 KZT
30000 HUF38,237.40000 KZT
40000 HUF50,983.20000 KZT
50000 HUF63,729.00000 KZT
60000 HUF76,474.80000 KZT
100000 HUF127,458.00000 KZT
150000 HUF191,187.00000 KZT
200000 HUF254,916.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Hungarian Forint
1 KZT0.78457 HUF
5 KZT3.92285 HUF
10 KZT7.84570 HUF
20 KZT15.69140 HUF
50 KZT39.22850 HUF
100 KZT78.45700 HUF
250 KZT196.14250 HUF
500 KZT392.28500 HUF
1000 KZT784.57000 HUF
2000 KZT1,569.14000 HUF
5000 KZT3,922.85000 HUF
10000 KZT7,845.70000 HUF