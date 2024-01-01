5,000 Hungarian forints to Kyrgystani soms

Convert HUF to KGS at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = Лв0.2212 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:38
HUF to KGS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KGS
1 HUF to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.23050.2430
Low0.22120.2212
Average0.22600.2329
Change-3.92%-8.45%
1 HUF to KGS stats

The performance of HUF to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2305 and a 30 day low of 0.2212. This means the 30 day average was 0.2260. The change for HUF to KGS was -3.92.

The performance of HUF to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2430 and a 90 day low of 0.2212. This means the 90 day average was 0.2329. The change for HUF to KGS was -8.45.

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Kyrgystani Som
2000 HUF442.31800 KGS
5000 HUF1,105.79500 KGS
10000 HUF2,211.59000 KGS
15000 HUF3,317.38500 KGS
20000 HUF4,423.18000 KGS
30000 HUF6,634.77000 KGS
40000 HUF8,846.36000 KGS
50000 HUF11,057.95000 KGS
60000 HUF13,269.54000 KGS
100000 HUF22,115.90000 KGS
150000 HUF33,173.85000 KGS
200000 HUF44,231.80000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Hungarian Forint
1 KGS4.52163 HUF
5 KGS22.60815 HUF
10 KGS45.21630 HUF
20 KGS90.43260 HUF
50 KGS226.08150 HUF
100 KGS452.16300 HUF
250 KGS1,130.40750 HUF
500 KGS2,260.81500 HUF
1000 KGS4,521.63000 HUF
2000 KGS9,043.26000 HUF
5000 KGS22,608.15000 HUF
10000 KGS45,216.30000 HUF