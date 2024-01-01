150,000 Hungarian forints to Azerbaijani manats
Convert HUF to AZN at the real exchange rate
HUF to AZN conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.00438 AZN
0
|1 HUF to AZN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0046
|0.0048
|Low
|0.0044
|0.0044
|Average
|0.0045
|0.0047
|Change
|-4.45%
|-8.85%
|View full history
1 HUF to AZN stats
The performance of HUF to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0046 and a 30 day low of 0.0044. This means the 30 day average was 0.0045. The change for HUF to AZN was -4.45.
The performance of HUF to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0048 and a 90 day low of 0.0044. This means the 90 day average was 0.0047. The change for HUF to AZN was -8.85.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Azerbaijani Manat
|2000 HUF
|8.75316 AZN
|5000 HUF
|21.88290 AZN
|10000 HUF
|43.76580 AZN
|15000 HUF
|65.64870 AZN
|20000 HUF
|87.53160 AZN
|30000 HUF
|131.29740 AZN
|40000 HUF
|175.06320 AZN
|50000 HUF
|218.82900 AZN
|60000 HUF
|262.59480 AZN
|100000 HUF
|437.65800 AZN
|150000 HUF
|656.48700 AZN
|200000 HUF
|875.31600 AZN
|Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Hungarian Forint
|1 AZN
|228.48900 HUF
|5 AZN
|1,142.44500 HUF
|10 AZN
|2,284.89000 HUF
|20 AZN
|4,569.78000 HUF
|50 AZN
|11,424.45000 HUF
|100 AZN
|22,848.90000 HUF
|250 AZN
|57,122.25000 HUF
|500 AZN
|114,244.50000 HUF
|1000 AZN
|228,489.00000 HUF
|2000 AZN
|456,978.00000 HUF
|5000 AZN
|1,142,445.00000 HUF
|10000 AZN
|2,284,890.00000 HUF