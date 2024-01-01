20 Haitian gourdes to Czech korunas
Convert HTG to CZK at the real exchange rate
HTG to CZK conversion chart
1 HTG = 0.18330 CZK
0
|1 HTG to CZK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1833
|0.1833
|Low
|0.1767
|0.1702
|Average
|0.1797
|0.1754
|Change
|3.00%
|6.81%
|View full history
1 HTG to CZK stats
The performance of HTG to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1833 and a 30 day low of 0.1767. This means the 30 day average was 0.1797. The change for HTG to CZK was 3.00.
The performance of HTG to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1833 and a 90 day low of 0.1702. This means the 90 day average was 0.1754. The change for HTG to CZK was 6.81.
|Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Haitian Gourde
|1 CZK
|5.45568 HTG
|5 CZK
|27.27840 HTG
|10 CZK
|54.55680 HTG
|20 CZK
|109.11360 HTG
|50 CZK
|272.78400 HTG
|100 CZK
|545.56800 HTG
|250 CZK
|1,363.92000 HTG
|500 CZK
|2,727.84000 HTG
|1000 CZK
|5,455.68000 HTG
|2000 CZK
|10,911.36000 HTG
|5000 CZK
|27,278.40000 HTG
|10000 CZK
|54,556.80000 HTG