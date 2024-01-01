500 Croatian kunas to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert HRK to KZT at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = ₸70.57 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:02
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HRK to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KZT
1 HRK to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High71.042271.0422
Low68.709067.9997
Average69.910269.0845
Change2.68%3.22%
View full history

1 HRK to KZT stats

The performance of HRK to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 71.0422 and a 30 day low of 68.7090. This means the 30 day average was 69.9102. The change for HRK to KZT was 2.68.

The performance of HRK to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 71.0422 and a 90 day low of 67.9997. This means the 90 day average was 69.0845. The change for HRK to KZT was 3.22.

Track market ratesView HRK to KZT chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3991.3430.9481.5380.791.70118.12
1 CAD0.71510.960.6781.0990.5651.21612.95
1 SGD0.7441.04210.7061.1450.5881.26613.488
1 EUR1.0551.4761.41711.6220.8331.79419.114

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Croatian kunas to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Croatian kunas

HRK to USD

HRK to CAD

HRK to SGD

HRK to EUR

HRK to AUD

HRK to GBP

HRK to NZD

HRK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 HRK70.56710 KZT
5 HRK352.83550 KZT
10 HRK705.67100 KZT
20 HRK1,411.34200 KZT
50 HRK3,528.35500 KZT
100 HRK7,056.71000 KZT
250 HRK17,641.77500 KZT
500 HRK35,283.55000 KZT
1000 HRK70,567.10000 KZT
2000 HRK141,134.20000 KZT
5000 HRK352,835.50000 KZT
10000 HRK705,671.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Croatian Kuna
1 KZT0.01417 HRK
5 KZT0.07085 HRK
10 KZT0.14171 HRK
20 KZT0.28342 HRK
50 KZT0.70855 HRK
100 KZT1.41709 HRK
250 KZT3.54273 HRK
500 KZT7.08545 HRK
1000 KZT14.17090 HRK
2000 KZT28.34180 HRK
5000 KZT70.85450 HRK
10000 KZT141.70900 HRK